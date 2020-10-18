Two arrested in Rustenburg drug lab after R1.5 million in drugs seized
Rustenburg - Two men have been arrested in an alleged drug laboratory and drugs worth about R1.5 million seized in a police operation in the Rustenburg area, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West said on Sunday.
"A crime intelligence-driven operation on Friday, 16 October 2020, by the Rustenburg public order police (POP) and Phokeng K9 units led to the discovery of a drug laboratory and apprehension of two male suspects aged 33 and 34," SAPS North West spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.
According to reports, the suspects' silver Volkswagen Polo was observed and stopped by police officers on the N4 near Phokeng for a search. Police then proceeded to Geelhout Park in Rustenburg, where the occupants of the Volkswagen Polo reside.
"During the search conducted in the presence of the pair, items that are apparently used to manufacture drugs were found. They include various 20 litre containers of chemicals, hand gloves, and dust masks.
"A further search resulted in [the] finding and seizing of a plastic bag containing 3kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of R1.5 million, 10 cellphones, and a substantial amount of cash," Mokgwabone said.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena had welcomed the arrests and commended the officers involved in the operation.
"Furthermore, he stated that manufacturing, supplying and dealing in drugs will not be tolerated and that those who are involved in these illicit activities will be dealt with accordingly," Mokgwabone said.
The two suspects were expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges in terms of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, was investigating the case, Mokgwabone said.
African News Agency (ANA)