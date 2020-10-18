Two arrested in Rustenburg drug lab after R1.5 million in drugs seized

Rustenburg - Two men have been arrested in an alleged drug laboratory and drugs worth about R1.5 million seized in a police operation in the Rustenburg area, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West said on Sunday.

"A crime intelligence-driven operation on Friday, 16 October 2020, by the Rustenburg public order police (POP) and Phokeng K9 units led to the discovery of a drug laboratory and apprehension of two male suspects aged 33 and 34," SAPS North West spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.

According to reports, the suspects' silver Volkswagen Polo was observed and stopped by police officers on the N4 near Phokeng for a search. Police then proceeded to Geelhout Park in Rustenburg, where the occupants of the Volkswagen Polo reside.

"During the search conducted in the presence of the pair, items that are apparently used to manufacture drugs were found. They include various 20 litre containers of chemicals, hand gloves, and dust masks.

"A further search resulted in [the] finding and seizing of a plastic bag containing 3kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of R1.5 million, 10 cellphones, and a substantial amount of cash," Mokgwabone said.