Two baby brothers fighting for their lives after being submerged in swimming pool

Durban - Two baby brothers are fighting for their lives following a non-fatal drowning incident at a Randburg home on Tuesday afternoon. The boys, aged 18 months and 3 years, had to be airlifted to hospital.

According to Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a residential premises in the Randburg area after reports of a drowning just after 3pm. “On arrival on scene two little boys aged 18 months and 3 years old were found in a critical condition after being submerged in the family swimming pool. “Several advanced life support intervention methods were needed to stabilise the boys before a decision was made to activate the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter teams.

“A nearby landing zone was established and Netcare 2 and Netcare 3 landed on the scene within minutes. “Both boys were airlifted through to a specialist facility for the definitive care that they required. They remain in a critical condition.” Van Reenen said details leading up to the non-fatal drowning were unknown.

