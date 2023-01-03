Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Two baby brothers fighting for their lives after being submerged in swimming pool

The two brothers were airlifted to hospital. Picture: Emer-G-Med

Published 33m ago

Durban - Two baby brothers are fighting for their lives following a non-fatal drowning incident at a Randburg home on Tuesday afternoon.

The boys, aged 18 months and 3 years, had to be airlifted to hospital.

According to Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a residential premises in the Randburg area after reports of a drowning just after 3pm.

“On arrival on scene two little boys aged 18 months and 3 years old were found in a critical condition after being submerged in the family swimming pool.

“Several advanced life support intervention methods were needed to stabilise the boys before a decision was made to activate the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter teams.

“A nearby landing zone was established and Netcare 2 and Netcare 3 landed on the scene within minutes.

“Both boys were airlifted through to a specialist facility for the definitive care that they required. They remain in a critical condition.”

Van Reenen said details leading up to the non-fatal drowning were unknown.

IOL

