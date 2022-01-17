Two face malicious damage to property charges after smashing court windows in North West and Gauteng

A MAN accused of smashing windows at the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court in North West intends to plead guilty to charges of malicious damage to property, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday. NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Sibongile Dube, 35, appeared in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case was postponed to Wednesday for a guilty plea.

“Dube opted to represent himself then told the court that he intends to plead guilty for his offence. He alleges his actions were driven by anger, following a three-month jail sentence he served for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020," Mamothame said. “He is also attributing his anger to a two-year sentence he received in 2009 on an assault case. He alleges he had a valid reason for not attending court but was nonetheless sentenced.” Dube was arrested on January 9 after a security officer heard windows being smashed and upon investigation, he saw Dube running from the scene.

'"The security officer gave chase and caught Dube. The police were called and he was arrested and officially charged. Dube will remain in custody until his next court appearance," he said. In another case in Gauteng, Paul Makaula, 36, is expected to appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on March 25 for allegedly smashing windows at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in Johannesburg. Makaula is facing a charge of malicious damage to property. He was reportedly on parole when he allegedly smashed the windows at the Constitutional Court using a hammer.