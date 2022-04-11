Two in court for alleged theft of meat cutter machine

Rustenburg – Two men arrested for alleged theft of a meat cutter machine appeared briefly in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Monday, North West police said. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, said the case against Isaac Mariri, 42, and Samuel Mpete was postponed to April 25 for bail application.

The two were arrested in Mogwase on Saturday after they were found in possession of a rifle and three slaughtered cows, as well as the meat cutter machine, which was allegedly stolen from a local butchery in February. They are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property, stock theft, possession of a firearm and ammunition, negligent handling of a firearm as well as theft. In the Eastern Cape police said four people were arrested on Sunday, for alleged theft of Angora goats valued at R22,000.

Spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the police received information about a white VW Transporter that was allegedly transporting stolen property and was travelling on the R75 in the direction of Kariega. "A roadblock was immediately set up on the R75 and about 5.10am, the VW Transporter sped through the roadblock. A high speed chase ensued and with the assistance of SAPS Despatch members, Uitenhage K9 and SAPS Uitenhage Crime Prevention Unit members, the vehicle was forced to stop at the M19 intersection,“ Swart said. "Five males jumped out of the vehicle and scattered on foot. Four suspects were apprehended. Eleven Angora goats, with an estimated value of R22,000, were found in the vehicle.

"The four males between the age of 30 and 56 were detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and is due to appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court soon. The search for the outstanding suspect is continuing," Swart said. It was later established that the goats were stolen in the Klipplaat area. IOL