Two killed, nine injured in a two separate crashes in North West and Limpopo

Johannesburg - Two people have been killed and nine others have been injured in two separate road accidents in the North West and Limpopo, paramedics said on Saturday.

A man sustained fatal injuries while a woman sustained minor injuries when their bakkie veered out of control and rolled in the Haaskraal vicinity on 4th Avenue in Harpington near Potchefstroom in the North West on Saturday morning, ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9.30 am they found a man lying on the ground next to the vehicle, she said.

"Unfortunately, he was showing no signs of life and he was declared dead by paramedics at the scene. It is understood that he was ejected from the vehicle, whereupon he landed underneath the bakkie. Local farmers from the region managed to lift the vehicle off the man.

"A woman was also found to have sustained minor injuries. She was treated at the scene but declined to be transported to hospital. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics," Van Huyssteen said.