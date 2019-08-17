Two men died in a light aircraft crash at about midday on Saturday near the Hartbeespoort Dam, west of Akasia in the North West. Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Two men died in a light aircraft crash at about midday on Saturday near the Hartbeespoort Dam, west of Akasia in the North West, paramedics said.

Search and rescue and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were already on the scene when ER24 paramedics arrived at 12.30pm, ER 24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.