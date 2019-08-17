Two men were killed and another was injured when two bakkies collided at the Goven Mbeki and Smit streets Intersection in Potchefstroom in the North West. Picture: ER24

Potchefstroom - Two men were killed and another was injured when two bakkies collided at the Goven Mbeki and Smit streets Intersection in Potchefstroom in the North West, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find one bakkie parked on the side of the road while another had come to a stop in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"On closer inspection, medics found one man lying trapped inside the bakkie while [the second man] was lying a few metres away. A third man was found walking around the second bakkie."

Medics assessed the patients and found that the two men from the first bakkie had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

"The man from the second bakkie was assessed and found with only minor injuries. He was treated and thereafter transported to Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital for further care," Meiring said.

