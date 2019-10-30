File picture: Pixabay

Rustenburg - Two of the most wanted people in the North West are still on the run, police said. North West police said Alfonso Ali Mpofu, 27, is one of the 50 most wanted persons in the province and linked to 12 cases committed in Brits and Mooinooi, ranging from murder, rape and robbery.

"He is a Zimbabwean male, 1,78 m tall, with black hair and brown eyes. The crimes were committed between January 2012 to May 2012," the police said in a statement.

"This suspect also forms part of the top 30 national most wanted persons. His last known address was at Majakaneng, Mooinooi but he is on the run from 2017. A warrant of arrest was issued for his arrest on 20 April 2017."

Another person is Olebogang Donald Gobusamang, 29, he is wanted by police for four cases of alleged rape, committed in Huhudi near Vryburg.