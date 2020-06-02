Two suspects to appear in North West court on R10m copper cable theft charges

Rustenburg – Two men were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen copper cable worth R10 million in North West, police said on Tuesday. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the two suspects, aged 31 and 61, were arrested on Monday in Mmakau, east of Brits, after the police acted on information received from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa security services about suspected illegal activity at a scrap metal business in Mmakau village. "On arrival at the scrap yard, aluminium cables were found loaded on a bakkie. The operation also led to discovery of more aluminium cables inside a building," he said. "Consequently, the police arrested the driver of the bakkie and the owner of the scrapyard after identification of the cables by Prasa technicians." The total value of the cables was estimated at R10 million.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property, tampering with essential infrastructure and failure to keep a register for second-hand goods as stipulated in the Second-Hand Goods Act.

North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena welcomed the co-operation that resulted in the arrest.

He warned that the police would ensure that those who tamper with essential infrastructure were dealt with harshly.

Meanwhile, Fistos Khumalo, accused of poisoning his two sons, aged 11 and 12, appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. His case was postponed to 10 June for bail application.

Khumalo was arrested on 18 May following the death of his sons. He reported to the police that his sons died after allegedly drinking rat poison. They were found dead at a plot in the vicinity of Assen, near Brits, and an inquest docket was opened.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Khumalo allegedly poisoned the children. He was charged with two counts of murder, Brigadier Mokgwabone said.

African News Agency (ANA)