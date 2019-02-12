A group of Ikageng residents near Rustenburg blocked the Bospoort Dam gates demanding jobs. They have vowed to stage a protest at the plant until they are hired. Picture: ANA/Stringer

RUSTENBURG - Unemployed people in Ikageng near Rustenburg have vowed to stop work at the Bospoort Dam purification plant until they are hired. A group of the unemployed, mostly youth, stopped workers from entering the plant on Tuesday.

"As the youth we are unemployed, our ward councillors know this but they went ahead and hired themselves in our ward,” community leader Boitumelo Lesejane said.

"The Rustenburg local municipality knows its people, this means they also know who owns which companies,” Lesejane said.

She said companies owned by some councillors were given tenders at the Bospoort plant.

"It is wrong for the municipality to allow its employees to commission work at the site," Lesejane said.

Municipal spokesperson David Magae says the municipality only gives tenders and that the main contractor decides who is sub-contracted.

African News Agency (ANA)