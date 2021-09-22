Up in smoke: Five impounded vehicles burnt in Municipal yard

RUSTENBURG: Five impounded vehicles burnt to ashes when a fire broke out at the Rustenburg Municipality's public safety offices, the municipality said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Thapelo Matebesi said the fire broke out just after 6pm, on Tuesday.

"Five old, impounded vehicles due for auction, were burnt in the process. However, the municipality's fire and emergency services department managed to extinguish the fire after about 45 minutes before it could spread further, which could have resulted in further extensive damages," he said. "Fortunately, the entire administration block was not affected, as the fire started and was confined to the pound section of the facility. Therefore, the normal day-to-day administrative duties were not impeded." He said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

"Preliminary evidence points in the neighbourhood, where the fire started. Police investigations will confirm. We have reported arson with them." He said the municipality intended to auction the vehicles because they had been impounded for over five years. "Their owners failed to return to release them by paying due fines.

This was the third fire incident in North West over a period of two week. On September 8 a raging fire ripped through the Christiana Hospital and the iconic Mmabatho Palms Hotel in separate incidents. A total of 18 patients were moved to neighbouring hospitals after a fire broke at the Christiana Hospital, destroying wards, a theatre and patient records.

There were no reports of any injuries or deaths due to the fire. Mmabatho Palms Hotels in Mahikeng, was closed to the public following a fire that broke out there. "Until further notice the Mmabatho Palms resort will remain closed while investigations are finalised. Peermont expects to take back control of the resort and for casino and conferencing to resume operations within the next week." the hotel group said.