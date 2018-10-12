RUSTENBURG - Eleven people, arrested in connection with a violent protests in Ventersdorp, briefly appeared in court on Friday, North West police said.

Captain Sam Tselanyane said the accused, aged between 18 and 33 were granted R500 bail each when they appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court. Their case was postponed to November 12 for further investigations.

They were arrested on October 10 following violent protests that interrupted services in town.

The protests also led to closure of businesses while traffic flow on the N14 and R30 roads was affected due to sporadic stone throwing incidents.

"Two trucks were also burnt on the N14 road as a result of the protests and several cases of malicious damage to property were reported," said Tselanyane.

African News Agency (ANA)