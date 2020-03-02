WATCH: Two men accused of femicide appear in Rustenburg court

RUSTENBURG - Two men accused of femicide appeared briefly in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane, near Rustenburg, on Monday.

The case against Letlhogonolo Mokoena was postponed to May 13 for further investigation. He is accused of killing his girlfriend, Selina Dubazana, 23, on Christmas day last year.

Dubazana allegedly called off her relationship with Mokoena, also known as Maradona, citing domestic abuse.





It is alleged that while walking home with two male friends on Christmas day, Mokoena assaulted the men with a beer bottle.





Dubazana escaped, however Mokoena followed her and severely assaulted her.





She was taken to hospital and spent two weeks in the facility's intensive care unit before dying.





Irate community members protested outside the court calling for justice for the young woman.

Members of the #IamSelina'sVoice campaign protest outside the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane near Rustenburg, during the court appearance of a man accused of beating her to death.

The #IamSelinasVoice online campaign was initiated by Dubazane’s long-time friend, Dineo Mogale, who said that she did not deserve to die in the way that she did.





"Selina was a humble and respectful young lady. Although I had been away when she was killed, she had told me before that she was planning to leave Maradona," Mogale said.





She said the aim of the campaign was to say “enough is enough” when it came to the killing of women.





Mokoena was granted bail of R1500.





In another case, 40-year-old Sonnyboy Ramela is accused of killing 15-year-old Zanele Biyo on New Years' day. The teenager's decomposed body was found on January 5 in Chaneng, outside Rustenburg.





The case against Ramela was postponed to May 28 for further investigation. He was remanded in custody.



