Wife arrested over husband’s murder, hitman on the run

Rustenburg – A 44-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the murder of her husband in Luka outside Rustenburg, North West police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said a 51-year-old man was gunned down on Wednesday while he was leaving for work.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim sustained several gunshot wounds on his upper body. He was certified dead at the scene." He said tenants in the couple’s back rooms heard gunshots at about 3.45am and went to investigate. "Upon seeing the victim lying in a pool of blood, they called the wife, the police and ambulance.

MORE ON THIS Wife confesses 6 years after dismembering husband, throwing body parts in three pit latrines then reporting him missing

"Subsequent investigation into the matter, led to the arrest after reports surfaced that the couple was heard arguing… Police also established that the wife allegedly hired a hitman who allegedly fled the scene after the incident. “The suspect is expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane on Friday, 22 October 2021. Investigation into the matter continues and the motive is still unknown," Mokgwabone said. The police have launched a manhunt for the hit man.

North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and congratulated the Phokeng Detectives for swift reaction that resulted in the arrest. He also thanked community members for working together with the police in making sure the suspect was arrested. In another case, a Zimbabwean woman is appearing in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase, for the alleged murder of her husband Prosper Chipungare.

Nancy Majonhi allegedly hammered to death her husband in Ledig near Sun City six year ago and tossed his body parts into three pit toilets. She reported him missing and later left for Zimbabwe. In August, she confessed to her family and in-laws that she killed her husband.

The families arranged to come to South Africa and Majonhi handed herself over to the Sun City police. Following her arrest, she pointed out to police the three pit latrines where she had thrown her husband’s body parts. The police found a skull and bones which will be subjected to DNA tests.