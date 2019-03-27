File picture

Brits - A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with an attempted murder of her newborn baby, North West police said on Wednesday. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said a newborn baby boy was found in a pit toilet in Jericho outside Brits on Sunday.

"According to information at our disposal, a neighbour allegedly heard a baby crying from a pit toilet and called members of the community to assist.

"The police and emergency services were contacted and the baby was taken out alive from the pit toilet. He was taken to Brits Hospital, where he was treated."

Funani said following an intensive search and investigation by the police, the baby's mother was arrested on Monday, at a clinic in Jericho.

"She was taken to hospital where she was admitted under police guard.

The suspect appeared in absentia today [Wednesday] in the Brits Magistrate's Court for attempted murder. She will re-appear before the same court after being discharged from the hospital."

African News Agency (ANA)