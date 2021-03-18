Woman due to appear in court for allegedly boiling her newborn baby to death

RUSTENBURG - A 29-year-old woman allegedly boiled her new born boy and buried him in a shallow grave, North West police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the incident occurred at her residence in Sunway about 20km outside of Brits.

“It is alleged that the suspect placed the newborn baby on boiling water, then wrapped the baby with plastic and buried him in a shallow grave at a nearby field. The mother later confided in her friend about the incident, who alerted the police,” she said in a statement.

“According to information at our disposal, the suspect allegedly gave birth to the newborn baby at her residential place situated in Sunway in Rietfontein, Hartbeesportvdam, on Friday, March 12, 2021.”

The woman told her friend about the incident on March 12, and the friend only reported it to the police on Wednesday afternoon.