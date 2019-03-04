Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Mogwase - A 40-year-old woman accused of beating a teacher with an umbrella "to teach her a lesson" appeared briefly in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Monday. Itumeleng Lizbeth Letsepe is accused of beating Grade three teacher Mpuseng Sepotokele, 52, at Leema Primary School in Tlhatlaganyane near the Sun City resort in North West on February 22.

On Monday, Letsepe changed her stance, telling the court that she would now like to be represented by a lawyer from the Legal Aid South Africa. At her previous appearance, she had said she would conduct her own defence.

The case against her was postponed to Tuesday for an attorney and possible bail hearing. She is facing a charge of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

Letsepe ran away after the incident but was later brought to the school by community members and handed over to the police who were obtaining a statement from Sepotokele.

Sepotokele was allegedly repeatedly assaulted on the head and hands with an umbrella, and sustained injuries including open wounds. She was attacked when she arrived at the school in the morning.

Fuming residents of Tlhatlhaganyane filled up the courtroom to hear whether Letsepe would be granted bail. They have said they do not want the court to release her on bail.

