Young North West teacher found murdered at home

Johannesburg - North West Police are looking for the killers of a 25-year-old teacher who was found murdered at her home. The body of Khumontle Mokgosi, who started working last year, was discovered on Monday in her bedroom in Magong Village near Mogwase, with her hands and feet tied. It's believed she was strangled. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwaaboe of the North West police said the teacher's colleagues became worried when she did not arrive for work on Monday as it was unlike her. Mokgwaabone said the neighbours and members of the School Governing Body conducted a search for her and went to her home.

He said the house was not locked and when they went inside, they made the gruesome discovery.

"Mokgosi’s lifeless body was found with her hands tied to her back. Her feet were also tied up and it is suspected that she was strangled," Mokgwaabone said.

Mokgosi, originally from Makgobistad Village near Mahikeng, was a life sciences and English teacher at Makoba Secondary School, near Rustenburg.

She was teaching Grades 10 to 12.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela conveyed her condolences to the family and the school community, and said Mokgosi's killing happened at a time when South Africa was grappling with gender-based violence.

"It's one death too many. As a department we are fighting a common enemy called Covid-19 and we do not expect to lose our teachers in this way.

"It is heartbreaking to lose a young teacher who could have had a long career in the teaching sector. Teachers play an important role of moulding the future of our country and as a society we need to take good care of them and protect them.

"A nation without teachers is a doomed society, teachers are a light to the community. I am appealing to the police to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous act. They should rot in jail”, said Matsemela.

Matsemela was expected to visit Mokgosi's family on Thursday.



