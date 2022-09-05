11 killed in head-on collision on N14 near Kuruman

According to Russel Meiring, an ER 24 spokesperson, two light motor vehicles collided approximately 21km outside Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

Durban - Eleven people were killed in a horror crash on the N14 on Sunday afternoon.

“ER24 paramedics and the Provincial EMS arrived on the scene to find the two wrecked vehicles in the middle of the road.

“Debris from the vehicles was spread across the scene.

“On closer inspection, medics found one man lying outside the one vehicle. Ten other patients were found lying trapped in the two cars, five in each.”