Monday, September 5, 2022

11 killed in head-on collision on N14 near Kuruman

Published 1h ago

Durban - Eleven people were killed in a horror crash on the N14 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Russel Meiring, an ER 24 spokesperson, two light motor vehicles collided approximately 21km outside Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

“ER24 paramedics and the Provincial EMS arrived on the scene to find the two wrecked vehicles in the middle of the road.

“Debris from the vehicles was spread across the scene.

“On closer inspection, medics found one man lying outside the one vehicle. Ten other patients were found lying trapped in the two cars, five in each.”

Meiring said medics assessed the patients and found that all eleven patients had already succumbed to their injuries.

“Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.”

He said the exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

IOL

