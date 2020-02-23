File picture: Pixabay

Kimberley - A 56-year-old man has been sentenced in the Galeshewe Magistrates' Court in Kimberley to 18 years imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl, the Northern Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Sunday. On August 25, 2018, at about 8.30pm, Stefanus van Vreden took the victim to Upington where he had sexual intercourse with her, Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said in a statement.

Upon the victim’s return home, her grandmother opened a case of rape, as the victim was too "young to give consent".

"Van Vreden was arrested on September 18, 2018 after a thorough investigation conducted by Sergeant C de Jong. He was granted bail and on 14 February 2020 he was found guilty of rape and [subsequently] sentenced to 18 years imprisonment," Mooi said.

African News Agency (ANA)