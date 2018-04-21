Kathu - Four people were killed and 11 others were injured when the driver of a minibus taxi lost control and the vehicle rolled on the N14, about 10km from Kathu in the Northern Cape late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 5:30pm and found many passengers had been ejected from the taxi, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said on Sunday.

"Four adults were declared dead by other emergency services on [the] scene. ER24 transported a patient in a critical condition to Kuruman Hospital and two people who sustained moderate injuries were transported to hospital by other emergency services," she said.

African News Agency/ANA