Alleged hijacking suspect behind bars in Northern Cape

A man has been arrested by the Northern Cape SAPS Organised Crime Detective Unit in connection with alleged hijackings in the province over the past month..

The 30-year-old male suspect was arrested in Hoopstad, Free State, and is scheduled to appear in the Warrenton Magistrate's Court soon, SAPS said in a statement.

On May 1, between 8am and 9am, two alleged hijackings were reported to the Warrenton police on the N8 and N12. It is alleged the victims were robbed by three unknown males driving a silver BMW without registration plates.

The victims were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and four cellphones

On May 11, members of the Northern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Detective Unit received information that a hijacking suspect, driving a silver BMW, had been arrested in Hoopstad.