Kimberley - The community of Bankhara in the Northern Cape is still reeling from shock after the discovery of the bodies of two missing little girls in an unused deep freezer.
The shocking discovery of the two girls, Reneelwe Mosutlhi, 4, and Tlhokomelo Ndenzela, 5, was made on Monday morning by a member of the community who was looking for house keys.
The girls, who were friends, went missing on Sunday afternoon and the police were alerted.
They were last seen at around 2pm on Sunday and police started a search party immediately
According to one of the girl’s mother, Mmabatho Ndenzela, they were alerted by the screams and cries of the person who discovered the bodies of the children in the fridge.