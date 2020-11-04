Covid-19 in SA: 1 712 new infections, 46 more deaths

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 46 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 712 new infections on Wednesday night, while adding that nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 46 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1241 new infections on Wednesday night, which take the death toll in South Africa to over 19 585. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 19 585, and infections to over 730 548. The number of recoveries in the country stands at 660 185, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. South Africa has 13th most Covid-19 infections in the world, with the USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Mexico and France having the most cases in the world. The USA has over 9.5 million cases, the most in the world.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4.8 million people in the private and public sector, with over 25 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Gauteng province has the most deaths, with 4845, followed by the Western Cape, with 4384, Eastern Cape with 3786 and KZN, with 3237, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 46 deaths, Mkhize said the majority of the deceased came from the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape - 24 deaths

Gauteng - 9

KZN - 5

Western Cape - 4

Free State - 3

Northern Cape - 1

“Regrettably, we report 46 Covid-19 related deaths today: 24 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Gauteng, 3 from the Free State, 5 from KwaZulu Natal, 1 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19 585.

“Of the 46 deaths reported today, 9 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Free State, 2 in Eastern Cape, 2 in Gauteng, 1 in Northern Cape and 3 in Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

IOL