Damaging winds, disruptive rains expected over Western and Northern Cape

Durban – The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued severe weather alerts for the Western and Northern Cape. SAWS has issued a Yellow Level warning of damaging winds resulting in localised damage to formal and informal settlements, that are expected over the central and eastern parts of both the Western and Northern Cape.

“A Yellow Level 2 warning of disruptive waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea and localised disruption of small harbours is expected between Alexander Bay and Cape Agulhas,” SAWS added. There is also an extremely high fire danger warning over western parts of the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of the Western Cape as well as the central parts of the Northern Cape. Weather predictions for the rest of the country:

Gauteng – Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High Mpumalanga – Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld Limpopo – Morning fog patches in the north east and Western Bushveld, where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool.

North West – Fine and cold to cool. Free State – Fine and cold to cool. Northern Cape – Fine, windy and cold to cool becoming cloudy over the west in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh reaching strong northerly to north-easterly.

Western Cape – Cloudy and cool to cold in the west with isolated to scattered rain and showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. It will be very windy across the province during the day. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly along the south coast, becoming fresh to strong westerly in the evening, otherwise fresh to strong north-westerly reaching gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low Western half of the Western Cape – Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy overnight between Plettenberg Bay and Woody Cape. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon. Eastern half of the Eastern Cape – Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly.

