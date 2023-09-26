Elderly Northern Cape woman missing for over a year now

An elderly Northern Cape woman, Lydia van Wyk who went missing while visiting her daughter in Sutherland over a year ago, has not yet been found. According to Northern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock, the 73-year-old Van Wyk was reported missing by her daughter on January 26, 2022.

"Lydia (alias Lietie) is originally from Calvinia but was last seen at the De Bron Farm near Sutherland, where she was visiting her daughter," Lt-Col Kock said. At the time she went missing she was wearing a brown dress. She is 1.5 metres tall, of slender build, has grey hair and speaks Afrikaans. "The Sutherland police, South African Police Service (SAPS) Search and Rescue team and the community fine combed the mountainous areas and all around Sutherland but could not find the elderly person.

"The police however request that anyone with information please call Capt Marius Malan on 082 495 6638. The investigation continues," Kock said. In the Eastern Cape, police said they were looking for Mihlali Khalani, 20, who went missing five months ago, when he left his home and never returned. "He was last seen on 18 April 2023 at about 08:00 when he left his home at Khan’s Grounds, Missionvale, Gqeberha. When he did not return home, his parents reported him missing on 03 May 2023," said Captain Andre Beetge.