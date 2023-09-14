Five months later: Kimberley woman missing after going to bathroom during church service

A 29-year-old woman who went missing a during a church service in Kimberley five months ago has not been found. The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape said Letitia Bucks of Witpad Diamond Park, Greenpoint in Kimberley, was last seen on April 16 at a church service.

"Letitia was last seen by her mom and congregants on Sunday, 16 April 2023 when she stepped out of a church in Florianville, telling her mom she is going to the bathroom and did not return ever since," said Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam. He said Bucks was wearing a black and white tight dress, a pink and red hooded tracksuit jacket, andand white flip-flops. "She is slim, with dark brown curly short hair and an 'L' shaped gold slit in her teeth."

Sergeant Sam said anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of Letitia should contact Detective Sergeant Kelaegile Emily Mosala at 079 492 2681 or 08600 10111, or either SMS anonymously to 32211 or use the MySAPS app. In a separate incident, Sergeant Sam said Hei-Monique van der Westhuizen, 29, of Beaconsfield in Kimberley, who was reported missing on Monday, has been found. "The Kimberley police are pleased to inform the public that missing Hei-Monique van der Westhuizen returned home and is united with her family.