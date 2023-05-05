Gayton Mckenzie packs his bags and heads to Orania for the night

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie is expected to spend the night in Orania. Mckenzie took to social media early on Friday morning to announce his sleepover plans.

“We cannot construct a New South Africa being divided, we need to be united as one nation under God,” he said. “We should be known as South Africans first and foremost. We must bring down the walls of division that classify us as different from each other as South Africans.” Mckenzie, who announced his resignation as Central Karoo mayor earlier this week, said he wanted to understand Orania beyond the headlines.

“You cannot fix what you don’t understand. Today, I want to understand Orania beyond the headlines, beyond the racist tag,” he said. “I have heard about Orania from media, commentators and social media. I decided that I must hear the side of Oranians themselves, hence my visit to Orania today. I will be sleeping in Orania tonight. I shall share my experience of Orania live today on this very page. We must meet with those we disagree or those that hold a different view,” Mckenzie said. “I want us all to share our views after sharing my visit. I will have various live videos from about 12 today.

“Wish me luck. Keep me in your prayers,” Mckenzie said. Orania is in the Karoo region, along the Orange River and is known to be a “whites-only” town. Established in 1991 after the abolition of the racial laws, Orania is protected under South Africa's constitution, which ensures the right to self-determination.