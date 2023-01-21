Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, January 21, 2023

Gift of the Givers provides aid in Kakamas following the death of 7 hospital patients from heat stroke

Gift of the Givers prepare for their next mission to help the people of Kakamas. Picture: Supplied

Published 11m ago

Johannesburg - Gift of the Givers have responded to urgent calls by community leaders and residents from Kakamas where seven hospital patients died from heat stroke.

According to the Gift of the Givers’ Emily Thomas, this situation is similar to previous interventions undertaken by the organisation in Kenhardt.

Thomas said: “A request for bottled water and JoJo tanks was received on Friday evening. Although the municipality has a water source, the need for additional JoJo tanks to increase water availability in multiple areas has been identified.

“The combination of rising temperatures and load shedding has resulted in compromised water delivery, thereby impacting hydration levels in the community.”

The Gift of the Givers team led by Thomas departed at 11pm on Friday evening on their 800km journey to Kakamas to provide assistance and alleviate the crisis.

Other patients that have been affected by the high temperatures are currently in hospital recovering.

This is a developing story.

IOL

