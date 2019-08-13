File photo: Baz Ratner/Reuters.

UPINGTON - Police in the Northern Cape on Tuesday sought the assistance of the public in tracing the killer or killers of a 14-year-old girl in Upington. The girl's body was found by someone collecting wood on an open veld in Rosedale on Monday, before police were alerted.

"The 14-year-old was last seen on Sunday, 11 [August] when she attended a church service in the area," police statement said.

"Her body was found with multiple stab wounds. The deceased was a learner in one of the local schools in Rosedale."

Police have not made any arrests.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer Lebogang Tonyane on 054 3370 113 or 078 1301 234, or alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)