File picture: SAPS Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Three alleged car hijacking suspects have been arrested in Mothibistad, north east of Kuruman, Nothern Cape police said in a statement on Tuesday. Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the suspects were arrested after the police received a tip-off. They allegedly hijacked a Ford Figo on Monday at about 9pm, forcing the owner into the boot of his car.

"The four suspects then drove around with him. The hijacked car was spotted and the suspects stormed from the hijacked car pointing firearms at the police, when police reacted and one suspect was fatally wounded.

"Three suspects were arrested and two firearms were retrieved from the suspects. The victim was rescued from the car boot," said Ramatseba.

An inquest docket has been opened for further police investigations.

Ramatseba said the three suspects are expected to appear before the local magistrate's court soon.

African News Agency (ANA)