HIV-positive man handed life sentence for raping 16-year-old boy

Kimberley - A HIV-positive Northern Cape man who was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said that a charge of attempted murder was laid against the 37-year-old accused, Edmund Farao, during the trial, where it emerged that Farao was HIV positive and that he had raped the boy knowing that he was infected.

Tawana said the incident happened in September 2018, when the boy and a friend visited Farao at his home.

“While they were at his house, he sent the boy’s friend to buy cigarettes at the tuck shop. The accused raped the boy and threatened to kill him if he told anyone what had happened,” said Tawana.

“Three weeks later the boy informed his sister about the rape. The accused was arrested and brought before the court. During the trial, it emerged that Farao had tested HIV positive in the year 2013. He raped the victim knowing that he was HIV positive. An additional count of attempted murder was added to the count of rape.”