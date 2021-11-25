Killer suspect held, man arrested over of theft of sheep

Rustenburg-A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing 107 Merino sheep worth R235 000 in Richmond, Northern Cape, police said. Spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said the sheep were allegedly stolen at a farm near Sutherland, between 30 April 2021 and 21 September 2021 and they were worth about R235 000.

"The police registered a stock theft docket and it will be presented before the senior state prosecutor for a decision," he said. On Wednesday, the police in KwaZulu-Natal said 48 cattle and four goats were recovered in the first phase of the operation Ukhahlamba. Three people were arrested for stock theft, two were arrested for the contravening of the Animal Identification Act, and two others were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Free State police said a 39-year-old gardener wanted in connection with the house robbery and murder of Maria Magdelina Cameron in Bayswater, Bloemfontein, was arrested on Wednesday night. "The investigation team, that included detectives through the support of various specialised units which were put together by the Mangaung Metro District Commissioner, Major-General Arthur Adams worked, tirelessly around the clock until the suspect was arrest," said Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane. He said crime intelligence members gathered information that was processed into intelligence driven operation that led the team to a house in R-Section in Botshabelo.