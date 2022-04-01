Man, 24, arrested for murder of Northern Cape girl found in veld

Rustenburg – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Galeshewe near Kimberley, Northern Cape police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said this was after the body of Relebogile Segami who was reported missing, was found dumped in the veld behind the Northern Cape Provincial Legislature building.

He said a multi-disciplinary search team found the body on Thursday afternoon. “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Relebogile Segami. He is expected to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court soon,” he said. Segami was last seen on Wednesday, about 8am when she left her home in Latlhi Mabilo Street, Galeshewe in company of her friends. She never returned home. According to the report her friends left her in the vicinity of Kagisho area.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Van Reenen police are appealing to members of the community to help them to locate Asanda Radebe, 23, residing at Tintwa area. Radebe was last seen on March 25 when he left to visit his girlfriend who also lives in Tintwa area approximately 15km away. “He is 1.6m in height, of average built, dark in complexion with black short hair. He was wearing a red and brown T-Shirt, black trousers and black takkies at the time of his disappearance.

