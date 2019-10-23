Kimberley - A Galashewe man accused of raping a nine-year-old girl while he was out on parole for another rape case, has denied any involvement in the matter.
Edgar Ndlovu, 45, took to the witness stand in the Northern Cape High Court on Tuesday to testify in his rape trial.
He is accused of raping the minor child in an open veld behind the Galeshewe police station on January 17, 2019.
It is alleged that Ndlovu saw the girl in an open veld in Santa Square and asked her to go to a tuck shop with him. He apparently took her to Shoprite instead, whereafter he told her she must go with him to the home of a woman who would assist him to withdraw money at the ATM. He allegedly took the girl to an open veld behind the police station and took off her shorts and underwear and raped her.
The accused apparently threatened the girl with a knife during the incident.
The girl suffered a serious injury, with a tear stretching from her vagina to her anus, due to the rape and had to undergo surgery to try and repair the damage to her body.