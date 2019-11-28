Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Rustenburg - A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a boy in Galeshewe near Kimberley, Northern Cape police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the man allegedly raped the boy aged 11 on Saturday.

"The suspect grabbed the boy and dragged him into a nearby trench in Snake Park, Galeshewe and raped him. He threatened the boy with death should he tell any person about the rape incident.

"The boy broke free and informed his grandmother about the incident."

Ramatseba said the man was arrested on Wednesday in Phomolong, Galeshewe, where he was found hiding in his friend’s shack.