Man killed in Kimberley crash, two injured

Rustenburg – A 58-year-old man was killed when two cars collided in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Monday, paramedics said. According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, two women aged 50 and 17 were seriously injured in the accident at the intersection of Welgevonden Street and Memorial Road on Monday afternoon.

"Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived on the scene just after 13h30, to find a Toyota Hilux resting on top of a Datsun Go. "Closer inspection found the driver of the Hilux to be dead on arrival of paramedics. Two occupants of the Datsun, females were found seriously injured and advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilize them before they were transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care," Emer-G-Med paramedics said in a statement. In another incident Emer-G-Med said a 40-year-old woman died after she was struck by lightning in Kempton Park.

"Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the incident on Jones Road about 6pm on Monday to find the two females on the ground. Closer inspection found the first to display no signs of life and she was declared dead at the scene. "The second female was found in a critical condition and several advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise her before she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further definitive care." Meanwhile ER24 paramedics said a 46-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting incident along the R550 in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg on Monday.

"ER24 and other services arrived at 8.20am to find the local authorities already in attendance. A 46-year-old man was found lying amongst the bushes on the side of the road. "Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg, leaving him in a serious condition," said spokesperson Russel Meiring. "The man was treated and provided with pain-relief medications before being transported to a provincial hospital for further care."