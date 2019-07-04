Monroe Clayton Lee was sentenced to 26 years behind bars for murder after stabbing his wife 20 times in August 2016. At the time, his wife, Mitashja Lee was holding her grandchild who sustained two stab wounds during the attack. Photo: Supplied.

Kimberley - A Northern Cape man was this week sentenced to 26 years in jail for murdering his wife and wounding her young grandchild, the provincial police said on Thursday. Monroe Clayton Lee was sentenced in the Northern Cape High Court after being charged on one count of murder and two of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"Monroe fatally stabbed with his wife, Mitashja Lee more than 20 times on 20 August, 2016. On the day of the incident Mitashja was holding her grandchild who sustained two stab wounds," a police statement said.

The police said they hoped the sentence served as a deterrent to those who are thinking of hurting women and children.

African News Agency (ANA)