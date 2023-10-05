Man was arrested in the Northern Cape for allegedly stealing a car in Bloemfontein

A 62-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen car at Ulco mine in the Northern Cape. Police spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Sergeant Timothy Sam said the police at Delportshoop recovered the stolen car and arrested the 62-year-old on Tuesday.

“The police were informed by a tracking company of a stolen vehicle that is stationary around Ulco mine,” Sam said. “Upon reacting to the information, the police found the vehicle in Ulco and proceeded tracing for the suspect who was ultimately found in a house in Ulco.” The man was detained overnight and transferred to Heidedal in Bloemfontein in the Free State on Wednesday, to face a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

“The police encouraged motorists to take precautionary measures and exercise extra caution in public spaces. The public must report unknown and suspicious persons or motor vehicles to the local police station on 086 001 0111 or SMS anonymously to 32211 or use the My SAPS App," he said. In a separate incident, Sam said Roodepan police station detectives arrested 15 people who had been on the run from the police for housebreaking and theft, assault grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault common. “The suspects have been evading court appearance dates and others violated court orders.”

They were arrested at their homes in Roodepan. They were due to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Thursday. “The public is reminded that failure to appear in court is not excusable, the courts may find grounds for another criminal offence that can be added to the one you failed to appear for.”