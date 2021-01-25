Missing Northern Cape teen’s body found in Orange River

DURBAN: The search for a 19-year-old student, who went missing in the Orange River last week, has come to an end. Earlier today, rescue teams found Klarissa Joubert's body, close to the point where she is believed to have gone missing. Orania Movement chief executive Joost Strydom said Orania Security Services, SAPS and official town representatives searched for the teen. He said the cooperation of the Orania community, the surrounding farmers and official structures was a clear proof of the ability that can be unlocked if a community works together towards a common goal, even in a very traumatic time.

"During the search, a wide network of supporters was formed, which included everything from food and fuel, to prayers and support.

“The family expressed sincere thanks to the community of Orania, the volunteers, their friends from Ermelo, the SAPS and every helper. The family has made a serious appeal to the media and other persons to respect their privacy.

“In this difficult time, we find strength in our community and in our Heavenly Father through Jesus Christ," Strydom said.

Joubert was a psychology student at the Potchefstroom University. She went swimming in the Orange River with friends on the day that she went missing.

IOL