Nearly three months later, 5-year-old boy is still missing

Cape Town – It has been nearly three months since a family from Upington, in the Northern Cape, last saw their young son. Lee-Verno van Wyk’s family said they have not given up hoping he will return.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 5-year-old boy from Louisvale disappeared on Tuesday, May 31, while playing with his friends. At the time, his uncle, Maxwell van Wyk, told IOL that the Grade R pupil came home from school after 12.30pm, put down his school bag and left to go play. “He and his cousin and another friend went to play.

“They went to play at the train tracks where we were told more friends met up with them. “Later, the little cousin came home and she said Lee-Verno was still playing with his friends,” Van Wyk said. He said concern grew as the boy did not come home. When his uncle arrived home from work after 4pm, Lee-Verno’s mother, Lie-en van Wyk, was already searching for her son.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Video: Lee-Verno is one of five children. On Thursday, Maxwell told IOL they believe Lee-Verno is still alive.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is has been two months and three weeks since Lee-Verno, better known as Boeta, went missing. “As a family, we believe that he has possibly been kidnapped because if he had to be dead we would have found a body already. Up until today we have found nothing. “The police have suspended the search, however, their investigation into his disappearance remains ongoing,” Maxwell said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said Lee-Verno’s disappearance had been tough everyone in the family, particularly his baby brother and grandfather. “It is very difficult for his baby brother to understand why Lee-Verno has not come home. “It is also extremely difficult for his grandfather who has reared him, but our family are all struggling to come to terms with this.