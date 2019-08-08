Roelof du Toit in the Barkly West Magistrate’s Court. File photo: DFA.

The case involving the convicted child pornographer Roelof Petrus du Toit was again postponed, to mid-August, by the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The postponement was to afford Du Toit’s new legal representative time to familiarise himself with the matter and also for the lawyer to address the court on why his client wants to change his plea.

This is the fifth time that Du Toit has changed his legal representative, resulting in the matter being postponed numerous times.

Du Toit was expected to be sentenced in May this year after he was found guilty of nine charges involving the compelled rape of two boys, as well as using the two boys in the manufacturing of child pornography and the possession and distribution of child pornography.

He has since indicated to the court that he will be pleading not guilty to the charges against him despite already being convicted of the crimes.

Du Toit was arrested in Kimberley in January 2014 on charges of possessing, manufacturing and distributing child pornography, as well as sexually assaulting children, after an American police agent, posing as a 15-year-old, started corresponding with him via e-mail.

DFA