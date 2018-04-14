KIMBERLEY - Police in Sunrise in De Aar have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a rape at the town, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that on Saturday the suspect entered the house of a 60-year-old woman "and hauled her to an abandoned house across the street to rape her", Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said.

"The victim allegedly screamed and the neighbours came to her rescue and the suspect was arrested. He is expected to appear at De Aar Magistrate's Court [on Monday] on a charge of rape," Mooi said.

In an unrelated incident, a 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his 28-year-old brother. "According to the information received, the two were seen fighting during the day and the victim was later found lying dead on a bed."

The man was expected to appear in court soon on a charge of murder. The police investigation was continuing, Mooi said.

African News Agency/ANA