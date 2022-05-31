Northern Cape cops nab three with dagga and crystal meth

Durban - The three suspects arrested yesterday after they were found in possession of marijuana and crystal meth, are set to appear before the Danielskuil Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape on Tuesday. Police reports indicate that two suspects were arrested in a raid, while the third suspect was apprehended at another location.

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the Upington Border Police, K9 unit, Highway Patrol and Danielskuil Visible Policing arrested the first two at the suspects' residence at New Stands, Hloya in Danielskuil. Two suspects were arrested after police found 3.7kg of dagga worth R579, and crystal meth weighing 310 grams to the value of R77 500 on the premises, Tawana said. R160 000 in cash, which the police believe to be proceeds from the sale of the drugs, was also found and seized.

The last suspect was arrested at a house in Kuilsville in Danielskuil, in the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality. The suspect was arrested for being in possession of crystal meth, or ‘tik’ as it is referred to on the streets, weighing in at one gram. Tawana said the third suspect was operating as a separate entity from the first two.

“The operation proceeded to a house in Kuilsville in Danielskuil, where a suspect was also apprehended, after being found in possession of crystal meth weighing 1 gram to the value of R250,” Tawana said. The three suspects will appear on a charge of dealing in drugs in court Tuesday. IOL