Northern Cape court sentences woman for lover’s murder

Durban - The Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley sentenced Marope Lenah Molale (34) to two years imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm on count one and 14 years imprisonment on a charge of murder in count two, after her guilty plea. In July, Molale confronted Chressie Nkanogelang Dipela, whom she suspected was having an affair with her partner, Kevin Lebogang Moitsimang.

"When she arrived at the complainant's home, the accused grabbed Chressie and started fighting with her. While they were still fighting, the accused picked a spoon from the table and stabbed the complainant on her face," said spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane. Later that same day, Molale and Moitsimang were having drinks at home when they got into an argument. Senokoatsane said during their fight that the accused took a knife from the table and stabbed Kevin in his chest with it. He died at the scene. The police were called and the accused was arrested.

"When presenting mitigating and aggravating facts to the Judge, the State Advocate, Simon Matsoso, put it to the court that murders committed in a domestic relationship are highly prevalent and this case is one of its kind as it was committed by a woman who has been charged with killing a man,“ Senokoatsane said. The State Advocate emphasised that even though most gender-based killings are perpetrated by males on their female counterparts, this offense doesn’t take away the seriousness of the offense, as it was committed by a woman. Molale pleaded guilty to the charge of murder as well as the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH). During her plea statement, the accused acknowledged that she had no right to take a life and when she assaulted the complainant she knew that her actions were wrong.