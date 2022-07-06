Northern Cape fourth quarter crime stats shows increase in murder, rape and assault gbh

Durban - The Northern Cape has seen massive spikes in contact crime. Speaking during the presentation of the fourth quarter of 2021/2022 financial year, Northern Cape acting provincial commissioner, Major General Koliswa Otala, said there is a need to join efforts to deal with crime holistically as community. Otala said contact crimes such as murder increased by 20.3% and rape by 9%, compared to the same quarter the previous year.

"Assault categories reflected increases of 152 cases for attempted murder, 335 for assault gbh ,and 272 for assault common, compared to the same period last year. Burglaries residential in Frances Baard and Namakwa Districts reflected decreases. Overall robbery at residential premises also reflected a decrease of 12. 1% in the province," she said. Otola commended the SAPS officers for the long, irregular working hours. She also thanked Premier Dr Zamani Saul as well as MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Me Nomanda Bloem and all other relevant partners and stakeholders that contributed to the fight against crime.

Otala said the Justice Department was also thanked for the hefty sentences, especially on crimes bordering on gender-based violence, as this deters criminals from committing similar crimes in the future. "Let us all say no to taking of the law in our own hands and give our security cluster and justice to continue with their constitutional mandate of investigation and prosecution of criminals," she said. Otala added that police stations across the province are looking forward to the new police trainees who are currently being trained at police colleges.

