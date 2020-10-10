Northern Cape man gets life for stabbing woman 11 times before raping her

Kimberley - A 28-year-old Kuruman man, Malebogo Lecholo, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty in the Kuruman Regional Court of stabbing his victim 11 times before raping her.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said the incident happened on December 17, 2017, at around 3am, when the 33-year-old victim was on her way home to Loopeng Village.

“The victim was approached by the accused, who assaulted her with a beer bottle before stabbing her eleven times on her body. He then raped her afterwards,” said Gamieldien.

The victim managed to escape and reported the incident to her brother-in-law and the police. She was admitted to a local hospital where she received medical treatment.

“Lecholo was arrested a year later on December 18, 2018 and was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday this week and was declared unfit to possess a firearm.”