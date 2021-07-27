Northern Cape man sentenced to 18 years in jail for theft, attempted rape

In a statement on Monday, provincial police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said Nikolaas Essau, 46, was convicted in the Northern Cape High Court for his crimes committed in August 2019.

Tawana said Essau was convicted after he broke into the home of a 47-year-old woman in Rosedale and went straight to the bedroom, where he found her sleeping.

According to evidence before the court, the victim asked Essau what he was doing in her bedroom during the early hours of the morning. He allegedly told her he came asking for a cigarette.

The victim gave him a cigarette and escorted him out of her home and locked her doors. The victim then went back to bed and shortly afterwards Essau returned.