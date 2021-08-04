Northern Cape police make R700K cannabis bust at suspect’s home

Cape Town - A Northern Cape man is due to appear at the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court after he was found in possession of 462kg of cannabis. The arrest was made by the police’s Kimberley flying squad, the crime intelligence unit and officers from Kagisho, provincial police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said in a statement.

According to Kock, officers pounced on the 44-year-old suspect at his house in Kagisho just before 8pm on Monday after receiving information about drugs being housed on the premises. They found the cannabis stashed in a bakkie. “The 44-year-old male suspect was arrested and the police also seized money. The white Nissan NP200 bakkie that was allegedly utilised during the commission of crime was also confiscated,” Kock said. He said the cannabis had an estimated street value of R700 000. In an unrelated incident in the Free State, police arrested three suspects in Sasolburg after they robbed a cellphone shop in the Boulevard mall.

According to police, one suspect entered the store, pretending to be a customer interested in purchasing a cell phone. A shop assistant opened the locked cases holding devices and placed the cellphones on the counter. At this time two other men, both armed, entered the store and demanded cellphones. The shop assistant was able to alert the manager, who in turn contacted police.

The suspects fled the scene and scattered into a bushy area, throwing the cellphones on the ground as they attempted to make it to their getaway vehicle. However, all three, aged 29 to 34, were apprehended and two firearms recovered. They are expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of business robbery and the illegal possession of firearms. Two other suspects in the case are still at large.