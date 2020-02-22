File Picture.

KIMBERLEY - A convicted rapist has been sentenced in the Kimberley Regional Court this week to 30 years imprisonment, the police in the Northern Cape said. Charlie Hlenti, 23, was convicted of raping a 22-year-old woman at about midnight in June 2018 at Roodepan in Kimberley, Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said in a statement.

The woman was walking alone when two men accosted her and took turns raping her before robbing her of a cellphone.

On January 2, 2019, the investigating officer, Warrant Officer JJ du Plessis of the Galeshewe family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit, followed-up on information that led to Hlenti’s arrest. His bail application was successfully opposed and he was found guilty on February 14, 2020. He was subsequently sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for rape and five years for robbery, Mooi said.

Northern Cape police management welcomed the sentence and applauded Du Plessis for a job well done in ensuring that the perpetrator would serve jail time. The community was also thanked for their support in providing tip-offs to police.